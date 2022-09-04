Win Stuff
Covington church hosts sickle cell disease awareness event

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County church is raising awareness of sickle cell disease.

Shady Oak Missionary Baptist Church hosted a kick-off event Saturday in recognition of National Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month.

Church members held a memorial service for many who’ve died from the disease.

They also presented a $2,000 donation to the Mississippi Sickle Cell Foundation.

The disease is a group of inherited disorders related to red blood cells and is most common in those of African Descent.

“About 3,000 people live with sickle cell disease in Mississippi alone and there’s over 100,000 in the United States,” said Janine Tate, chairperson of the Mississippi Sickle Cell Foundation.

“Sometimes, the parent won’t know it until the child is like six months and older, when they start getting sick and doing to the blood work, something like that,” said Kennis Bender, co-chair of Saturday’s event.

Bender says the church will make a larger donation to the Mississippi Sickle Cell Foundation at the end of the month.

