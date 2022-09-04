2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a local care center to be treated for her injury.

Shortly after, another woman arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for an injury to her leg reportedly from the same incident.

Later, with the assistance of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, multiple minors were taken into custody at a home in Lamar with a stolen vehicle, which matched the vehicle used in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation with HPD and LCSD.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

