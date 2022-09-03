Gametime! - Week 2

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second week of high school football in the Pine Belt did not disappoint. Here’s a look at all the Friday night scores from around the area:

  • West Jones (36) at Northeast Jones (16)
  • Oak Grove (26) at Wayne County (23)
  • Ocean Springs (35) at Hattiesburg (6)
  • Laurel (43) at D’Iberville (42)
  • PCS (37) Columbia Academy (0)
  • Columbia (41) East Marion (6)
  • Seminary (16) Collins (13)
  • Picayune (28) at Jefferson Davis County (7)
  • Purvis (36) Leake Central (0)
  • Bay High (38) Sumrall (7)
  • Resurrection Catholic (31) at North Forrest (6)
  • Taylorsville (34) Morton (21)
  • Forrest County Ag (34) at Pass Christian (31) – OT
  • Bay Springs (46) at Philadelphia (6)
  • Enterprise-Clarke (42) Perry Central (6)
  • Mize (27) Mount Olive (6)
  • Quitman (35) Heidelberg (0)
  • Clarkdale (47) Stringer (6)
  • Petal (35) Brookhaven (8)
  • Pisgah (7) Richton (0)
  • Lawrence County (40) Lumberton (8)
  • Sacred Heart (33) West Lincoln (10)
  • Tylertown (24) West Marion (20)
  • Centreville Academy (36) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)
  • South Jones (42) Forest Hill (18)
  • Mendenhall (34) Magee (0)
  • Poplarville (45) Pearl River Central (3)
  • Biloxi (20) Stone (10)
  • Greene County (22) George County (15)
  • Raleigh (46) Newton County (21)

