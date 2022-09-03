Gametime! - Week 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second week of high school football in the Pine Belt did not disappoint. Here’s a look at all the Friday night scores from around the area:

West Jones (36) at Northeast Jones (16)

Oak Grove (26) at Wayne County (23)

Ocean Springs (35) at Hattiesburg (6)

Laurel (43) at D’Iberville (42)

PCS (37) Columbia Academy (0)

Columbia (41) East Marion (6)

Seminary (16) Collins (13)

Picayune (28) at Jefferson Davis County (7)

Purvis (36) Leake Central (0)

Bay High (38) Sumrall (7)

Resurrection Catholic (31) at North Forrest (6)

Taylorsville (34) Morton (21)

Forrest County Ag (34) at Pass Christian (31) – OT

Bay Springs (46) at Philadelphia (6)

Enterprise-Clarke (42) Perry Central (6)

Mize (27) Mount Olive (6)

Quitman (35) Heidelberg (0)

Clarkdale (47) Stringer (6)

Petal (35) Brookhaven (8)

Pisgah (7) Richton (0)

Lawrence County (40) Lumberton (8)

Sacred Heart (33) West Lincoln (10)

Tylertown (24) West Marion (20)

Centreville Academy (36) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)

South Jones (42) Forest Hill (18)

Mendenhall (34) Magee (0)

Poplarville (45) Pearl River Central (3)

Biloxi (20) Stone (10)

Greene County (22) George County (15)

Raleigh (46) Newton County (21)

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.