Gametime! - Week 2

Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The second week of high school football in the Pine Belt did not disappoint. Here’s a look at all the Friday night scores from around the area:
- West Jones (36) at Northeast Jones (16)
- Oak Grove (26) at Wayne County (23)
- Ocean Springs (35) at Hattiesburg (6)
- Laurel (43) at D’Iberville (42)
- PCS (37) Columbia Academy (0)
- Columbia (41) East Marion (6)
- Seminary (16) Collins (13)
- Picayune (28) at Jefferson Davis County (7)
- Purvis (36) Leake Central (0)
- Bay High (38) Sumrall (7)
- Resurrection Catholic (31) at North Forrest (6)
- Taylorsville (34) Morton (21)
- Forrest County Ag (34) at Pass Christian (31) – OT
- Bay Springs (46) at Philadelphia (6)
- Enterprise-Clarke (42) Perry Central (6)
- Mize (27) Mount Olive (6)
- Quitman (35) Heidelberg (0)
- Clarkdale (47) Stringer (6)
- Petal (35) Brookhaven (8)
- Pisgah (7) Richton (0)
- Lawrence County (40) Lumberton (8)
- Sacred Heart (33) West Lincoln (10)
- Tylertown (24) West Marion (20)
- Centreville Academy (36) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)
- South Jones (42) Forest Hill (18)
- Mendenhall (34) Magee (0)
- Poplarville (45) Pearl River Central (3)
- Biloxi (20) Stone (10)
- Greene County (22) George County (15)
- Raleigh (46) Newton County (21)
