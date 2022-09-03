Be Amazing Paper Company hosts Laurel Love Letters

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Love is in the air at Laurel’s Loblolly Festival this month.

The local store, Be Amazing Paper Company, has created a community letter-writing event around #LaurelLoveLetters. The store owner, Elizabeth Fanslow, said she got the idea after reading the book If You Find This Letter.

”Hannah (the main character) went to college in New York, and she was lonely, so she started writing letters to people on the subway and dropping them in their bags,” said Fanslow. “And she was hiding them all over New York City, so it became a thing for her. And I thought this would be fun.”

With the letter initiative, people are encouraged to write an anonymous letter to be hidden around downtown during the Loblolly Festival.

“So the letters are generic, and whoever finds them, there’ll be a little piece of paper that says, ‘If you find this letter, it’s for you,’” said Fanslow.

She is hoping that each person feels special reading the letter they find.

”Tell people that we see you, we know you’re there, we care about you, and if you need something, let people know,” said Fanslow. “It’s just about creating that community and just making people feel good.”

After finding a letter, each person is encouraged to share it on social media using #LaurelLoveLetters for a chance to win a free pack of notecards.

