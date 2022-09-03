Authorities: Water plant output increases; pressure returns to most of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has made ‘significant gains’ overnight and into Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the total plant output increased to 86 psi, approaching the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.

“The outlook is very stable,” the press release said. “However, additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made do leave the potential for fluctuations in progress.”

The city says water has reached the Suncrest Tank, and most of Jackson should have pressure. Only a few remaining pockets in South Jackson may still be experiencing low or no pressure, the press release said.

“Work continues in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems. This work is initially focused on increasing the production ability of the O.B. Curtis facility,” the press release said. “Increasing the production ability will create more stability in water supply.”

The city says teams from Georgia and Florida rural water associations are also on-site assisting with repairing and restoring many of the automated systems that will support better management of the production of water and water quality.

