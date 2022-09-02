Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified

-
-(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft.

The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last known address was in Jones County.

LPD found Craft dead after responding to a call to the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard on Thursday before 3:30 p.m.

Officials believe the cause of death to be an apparent overdose. They are still waiting on a toxicology report to come back from the lab for the official cause of death.

The case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This case is currently under investigation.
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. were arrested in...
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop
Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest

Latest News

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to FCSO at (601) 544-7800 or submit...
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
HPD looking for man in video allegedly breaking into unlocked vehicle
-
Hattiesburg's Division Manager for Construction Passes Away
Vernon “Skip” Matthew, 49.
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49