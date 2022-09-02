Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified.

According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft.

The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last known address was in Jones County.

LPD found Craft dead after responding to a call to the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard on Thursday before 3:30 p.m.

Officials believe the cause of death to be an apparent overdose. They are still waiting on a toxicology report to come back from the lab for the official cause of death.

The case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

