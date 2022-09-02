Water woes are impacting employees and businesses in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than a month, the Capital City has been under a boil water notice.

Now, residents and businesses are seeing more water woes.

Due to issues and repairs being made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson residents and businesses are seeing little or no water pressure.

That’s been the case for workers at Brent’s Drugs in Fondren.

Business is going, just a little slower than usual.

On Thursday, there were moments when the restaurant was practically empty, employees were the only ones inside.

Workers said it’s all due to the city’s on-going water crisis.

“Business has gone completely downhill,” said Mattison Darby, who’s a server at Brent’s Drugs. “Literally, like three weeks ago before all of this started happening, we were packed out the walls, now as you can see, we are dead.”

Due to business being slow, Darby said workers, including herself, are seeing their hours and days get cut.

In fact, the restaurant had to close on Wednesday due to no water pressure.

“I used to work six days a week, now I work about two or three,” Darby explained. “I rely on people coming in for tips and all just to make a living, and since the water crisis, we’ve barley had any people come in so I’m not making enough money as I was.”

Darby is a college student and admits, the uncertainty of not knowing whether she’ll be able to go to work every day is an uneasy feeling.

“It really hurts my heart kind of because I really love seeing people come in,” Darby expressed. “I love interacting with my customers. Being a server is what I’m supposed to do, put smiles on people’s faces, and since this whole water crisis, I’m not able to do that, and it kind of takes the fun out of the job.”

In the meantime, the shop is doing all it can to stay open.

On Thursday, the water pressure was back up, and workers were boiling the water before using it.

Darby said because of the water situation not being resolved, the restaurant can’t sell things it normally would such as sweet tea or lemonade

“Since the whole water crisis has started, we’re having to buy bottled water, canned drinks, we even have some stocked in the fridge in case you want a cold bottle of water, but we’re having to buy all of this stuff just so we can stay open,” said Darby.

Darby said they will continue to monitor things day by day determine whether they will be open.

