Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to.

“Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves wrote. “We will continue to provide substantive updates. No 1:00 event today, but we will provide an update on the state’s work alongside our experts.”

The news comes a day after the governor and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared in public for the first time together since the city’s water crisis began.

At that press conference, the mayor spoke about the “unity” between the administrations.

However, the mayor was initially not invited to speak at that event.

“The news conference held yesterday, the mayor was not originally invited to speak. However, because he was there, the governor graciously invited him to say a few words at the podium,” Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said.

Payne said Friday’s press release was sent out erroneously and should have been recalled sooner. She said had the governor’s representatives contacted her office, all of this could have been avoided.

“It should’ve never been sent. It should have been recalled about an hour ago,” she said. “But it is what it is. The tone of the governor’s tweet is unnecessary.”

During a press conference on Monday, when the state said it was stepping in to address problems at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the governor said he had not invited the mayor to attend.

“I didn’t personally invite the mayor tonight. I don’t know if anyone else did or not,” Reeves said. “Obviously, we made a decision very, very quickly in the last couple of hours to have this event.”

Hunter Estes, the governor’s spokesman, said in a Tweet shared by the governor that “we have not invited city politicians to these substantive state press conferences on our repairs, because they occur to provide honest information about the state’s work.”

We have reached out to the governor’s office for a response.

The tweet also comes as Lumumba and Reeves field questions about whether the two are unified in their response to the crisis.

On Thursday, Reeves said the media was attempting to pit the two against each other.

“I know you in the press really want to play the blame game and you really want to focus on pitting different people against one another, and that’s certainly your priority. That’s fine. What we’re focused on is the immediate health and welfare of Jackson residents,” Reeves said. “There will be plenty of time in the future to play the blame game... and y’all can do all of that you want to do. You can do that in real-time... but I ain’t got time for it.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
This case is currently under investigation.
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Vernon “Skip” Matthew, 49.
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. were arrested in...
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop

Latest News

The former McDonald's store on Highway 37 is now known as "Hot Coffee Junction."
Closed Covington landmark reopens as ‘Hot Coffee Junction’
Two neglected horses rescued in Jones County
Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’
Laurel Love Letters is part of the Loblolly Festival.
Amazing Paper Company holds Laurel Love Letters event
Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors...
Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’
Hot Coffee Junction is now open for business and serving its signature free cups of coffee.
Iconic Hot Coffee general store re-opens under new management