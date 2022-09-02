Runaway Hub City teenagers found safe, according to HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers who reportedly ran away have been found.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that 16-year-old Raven Magee and 17-year-old Kamya Magee have been located and are safe.

Raven and Kamya were reported as runaways after they were last seen leaving their home in the 1500 block of County Club Road on Aug. 26, according to HPD.

Family members told the police department that the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.