Runaway Hub City teenagers found safe, according to HPD

HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.
HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two teenagers who reportedly ran away have been found.

The Hattiesburg Police Department has confirmed that 16-year-old Raven Magee and 17-year-old Kamya Magee have been located and are safe.

Raven and Kamya were reported as runaways after they were last seen leaving their home in the 1500 block of County Club Road on Aug. 26, according to HPD.

Family members told the police department that the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.

