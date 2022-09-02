Robert Henry runs for 4 touchdowns in Bobcats’ blowout win

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 11 Jones College had a terrific debut to the 2022 football season.

Robert Henry (Lumberton) rushed for 190 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 44-0 shutout over Itawamba here Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The Bobcat defense limited the Indians to only 103 yards of total offense and posted its first shutout since a 44-0 win over Coahoma in 2018.

Jones piled up 498 yards of total offense, including 302 yards on the ground, and had 24 first downs.

Jones set the tone immediately, taking the opening kickoff and driving 64 yards in five plays. Henry ended the drive with a 45-yard run, a play in which it appeared he would be dropped for about a 15-yard loss. Yohan Thompson’s (Adams County Christian School) extra point made it 7-0 with 13:07 left in the first quarter.

The Bobcats then marched 60 yards in 10 plays on its next possession. Henry capped the drive with a 1-yard run. The conversion attempt failed and Jones led 13-0 with 6:49 to play in the opening period.

On its next drive, Jones drove 43 yards in 12 plays, but the Indians held them on a fourth and one at the ICC 13-yard line.

Itawamba then drove the ball from its 13 to the Bobcat 44, but Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jackson Academy) intercepted a pass and returned it 18 yards to the ICC 41.

From there, it took eight plays for the Bobcats to find paydirt with Henry scoring on another 1-yard run. Thompson’s PAT gave Jones a 20-0 lead with 7:51 remaining in the opening half.

The Bobcat defense came through with another turnover on the ICC’s next possession. This time, Jhatavious Slack (Scott Central) intercepted a pass and Jones took over at the ICC 30.

Six plays later, Henry scored on a 7-yard run. Thompson’s extra point gave Jones a 27-0 lead with 4:40 left in the first half.

The Jones’ special teams set up the final score of the first half.

André Mack (Madison Central) blocked an Indian punt and the Bobcats took over at the ICC 20.

Four plays later, Thompson kicked a 37-yard field goal and Jones led 30-0 with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bobcats continued its solid play in the second half.

Henry’s 79-yard run set up Jones for a score on its opening possession of the third quarter. Quarterback Alan Follis (West Jones) hit Ashton Nickelberry (Brandon) for a 4-yard touchdown pass to end the 87-yard, four-play drive. Thompson’s extra point made it 37-0 with 11:42 to play in the third quarter.

Jones ended the scoring when quarterback DJ Smith (Greenville Christian) hit Nickelberry for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Thompson’s extra point was good with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. The game went to a running clock after that touchdown because of point differential.

Mack had the blocked punt, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a tackle.

Jamison Kelly (Columbia) led the Bobcats with five tackles. Travor Randle (Greenwood), Ty Rawls (Wetumpka, Alabama), Cedrick Beavers (Taylorsville), Kamarius Husband (West Marion), Ja’Shon Price (Moss Point), JD Stewart (Greenville Christian) and Janirr Wade (Stone Mountain, Georgia) each had four stops. Saddiq Thompson (Moss Point) had a sack and Kelly, Wade and Thompson each had a TFL.

Follis completed 17-of-26 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Kendall Coleman (Choctaw Central) had six catches for 58 yards and Nickelberry had five catches for 41 yards and two scores.

Jones (1-0) hosts No. 6 East Mississippi (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The Lions blanked Copiah-Lincoln 38-0 on Thursday.

Itawamba (0-1) hosts Mississippi Gulf Coast at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

