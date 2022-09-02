Win Stuff
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers

HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.
HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road.

HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.

If anyone has information on the teenagers’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

