Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County

Organizers said people of all ages are encouraged to come out to the multi-purpose center in Hattiesburg to get the full fair experience.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt Fair has returned to the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Organizers said people of all ages are encouraged to come to the multi-purpose center in Hattiesburg to get the full fair experience.

This year, the fair will include a petting zoo, a hypnotist, a thrill show and much more.

The Pine Belt Fair begins on Friday, September 2, and goes through Thursday, September 11.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, kids and those with military I.D. Ride passes are also available for purchase.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Nearly 90 pairs of salt and pepper shakers on currently on display at Hattiesburg's Pocket...
New exhibit ‘spices’ up Pocket Museum
Petal cemetery leaving families concerned with condition
Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery
USM children's center SAE fraternity painting day
Southern Miss Children’s Center paints the lions with Sigma Alpha Epsilon
Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the...
Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery