Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt Fair has returned to the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.

Organizers said people of all ages are encouraged to come to the multi-purpose center in Hattiesburg to get the full fair experience.

This year, the fair will include a petting zoo, a hypnotist, a thrill show and much more.

The Pine Belt Fair begins on Friday, September 2, and goes through Thursday, September 11.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, kids and those with military I.D. Ride passes are also available for purchase.

