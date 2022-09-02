Win Stuff
Petal Healing Garden leads efforts to collect water for Jackson

The city of Petal is coming together to help collect water for those struggling in Jackson.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Leading the effort is the Petal Healing Garden. The Friendly City non-profit has been in the process of collecting water donations since Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Local stores like Lowe’s Home Improvements and Tractor Supply have also donated pallets of water.

“I’m just thinking about my own community,” said Keeley Morgan, executive director of the Petal Healing Garden. “What if our water infrastructure had took a turn for the worst after all that flooding? We would be in that same predicament. So, like I said, this is our state, so it’s kind of our duty to help our people.”

To donate water visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.

