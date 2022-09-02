Win Stuff
New exhibit ‘spices’ up Pocket Museum

A new exhibit at Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum is “spicing” things up for the month of September.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new exhibit at Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum is “spicing” things up for the month of September.

“Shake it Up” features nearly 90 pairs of salt and pepper shakers.

They’re from a collection of 250 pairs owned by late Hattiesburg resident Norma Bennett Roseberry.

Many of them were purchased in Hub City’s iconic department stores like Woolworths and Kress.

The display will be up through the end of the month.

The museum is located next to the Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg.

