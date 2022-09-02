Win Stuff
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop

Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. were arrested in Lamar County after deputies discovered almost $100,000 worth of narcotics during a traffic stop.(Lamar County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A routine traffic stop in Lamar County led to the arrest of three burglary suspects and the seizure of almost $100,000 worth of prescription narcotics.

The suspects - Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. - were reportedly driving a black Toyota Highlander when a Lamar County sheriff’s deputy pulled them over along Interstate 59 on Thursday, Sep. 1.

Sheriff Danny Rigel said the deputy noticed burglary tools in the backseat, prompting a vehicle search. The search turned up prescription narcotic drugs with an estimated street value of $100,000.

After deputies arrested the suspects, they discovered the three men were wanted by Alabama law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Agency for the burglary of a pharmacy. Rigel said the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department is working with these other agencies as part of their investigation.

The suspects currently face charges in Lamar County of aggravated trafficking, trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools. In addition, they may face additional charges related to the ongoing investigation in Alabama.

“I want to give the deputies and our K-9 Kazan credit for getting around $100,000 worth of drugs off the streets before they were on the streets,” said Rigel.

