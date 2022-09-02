Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones College opens football season with ‘Meet the Bobcats’ event

Fall sports are about to begin at Jones College, which means it is time to Meet the Bobcats.
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall sports are about to begin at Jones College, which means it is time to Meet the Bobcats.

Every year, Jones College hosts a meet and greet with their student athletes, where fans can get to know the players they support.

“We changed it up this year,” said Assistant Athletic Director Chris Robinson. “We wanted to incorporate it in our first home football game and give a chance for our athletes to be seen by the public, the ones that are going to come out and watch the game. They are signing schedules, posters and kind of welcoming the fans into Bobcat Stadium, Sim Cooley Field. We’re excited about this event.”

With Jones being a two-year college, many athletes are experiencing their first Meet the Bobcats event.

“It’s just been surreal being here,” said Connor Brooks, JC baseball freshman. “Everybody’s been so great and so good to me, and they’re all great people. It’s just a good place to be.”

Those who have been at the event before love to engage with the fans but do their best to highlight the new freshman on the team.

“A big thing for my class was we wanted them [the freshman] to feel welcome and wanted them to feel the community that we’ve always felt,” said Hanna Zeitz, JC softball sophomore. “This is the first opportunity we’ve really had to do that with other students and with the community. So, it’s been really cool, and they’ve all been so excited.”

Now that the fans and players are acquainted, all hope for a successful athletic year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
This case is currently under investigation.
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt

Latest News

Nearly 90 pairs of salt and pepper shakers on currently on display at Hattiesburg's Pocket...
New exhibit ‘spices’ up Pocket Museum
Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County
Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County
Petal cemetery leaving families concerned with condition
Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery
USM children's center SAE fraternity painting day
Southern Miss Children’s Center paints the lions with Sigma Alpha Epsilon