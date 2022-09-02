Jones College opens football season with ‘Meet the Bobcats’ event

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fall sports are about to begin at Jones College, which means it is time to Meet the Bobcats.

Every year, Jones College hosts a meet and greet with their student athletes, where fans can get to know the players they support.

“We changed it up this year,” said Assistant Athletic Director Chris Robinson. “We wanted to incorporate it in our first home football game and give a chance for our athletes to be seen by the public, the ones that are going to come out and watch the game. They are signing schedules, posters and kind of welcoming the fans into Bobcat Stadium, Sim Cooley Field. We’re excited about this event.”

With Jones being a two-year college, many athletes are experiencing their first Meet the Bobcats event.

“It’s just been surreal being here,” said Connor Brooks, JC baseball freshman. “Everybody’s been so great and so good to me, and they’re all great people. It’s just a good place to be.”

Those who have been at the event before love to engage with the fans but do their best to highlight the new freshman on the team.

“A big thing for my class was we wanted them [the freshman] to feel welcome and wanted them to feel the community that we’ve always felt,” said Hanna Zeitz, JC softball sophomore. “This is the first opportunity we’ve really had to do that with other students and with the community. So, it’s been really cool, and they’ve all been so excited.”

Now that the fans and players are acquainted, all hope for a successful athletic year.

