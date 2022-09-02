Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning.

According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.

Parker said three students suffered minor injuries in the crash: two with minor head injuries and one with a scrapped leg.

All three students were to be checked out for further injuries; however, it is not known if ambulances took them.

The students took another bus to school. Parents reportedly were also able to pick up their children to transport them.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County School District resource officers and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

According to MHP, both the school bus and the 2017 Ford F-150 were traveling north when the truck collided with the rear of the bus. No one received medical attention on the scene.

MHP is leading the investigation.

The superintendent wanted to remind the public to be extra cautious anytime they are around a school bus in the morning or the afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

