Jones Co. Deputies said rescued horses were in ‘dying condition’

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies rescued two malnourished and neglected horses in Moselle after worried neighbors alerted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department about the horses’ dire situation.

“When several concerned citizens start calling, then you have to do something,” said Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall, JCSD. “You have to take the citizens for their word, what they are seeing every day.”

Sumrall said that when deputies arrived at the location on Ben Thompson Road, they started making calls to a horse recuse organization.

“It’s nothing we jump into immediately,” said Sumrall. “We first try to contact the owner; several attempts were made to try to get them to fix the problem. But once we failed at that, we take individuals who have a lot more knowledge in animals than us, and they go out there and make the determination whether the animals need medical treatment or not.”

Deputies said they found unlivable conditions for the horses, who are at least 10 years old.

“They actually took two animals, two horses,” said Sumrall. “One of them was in a lot worse shape than the other one was, but it’s more than just that when you go out there. You look to see what the animal has and what the animal doesn’t have. In this situation, the animals had a bucket of black water to drink with no food; there was no grass. It was a dying condition.”

According to Sumrall, these conditions could lead to the charge of animal cruelty.

“If they can’t afford to take care of them, there are people that will take them, but no animal deserves to live like that,” said Sumrall.

The sheriff’s department said the horses could face a long and expensive treatment plan.

