Hub City man wanted on felonies for cashing fake checks at city banks

Police say additional charges are pending against Conner, 42, of Hattiesburg, as the...
Police say additional charges are pending against Conner, 42, of Hattiesburg, as the investigation continues.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are asking for help locating a Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in the city.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Joseph Conner, 42, has active warrants for forgery-uttering.

HPD has listed three of the most recent incidents and their amounts:

  • May 2022, cashed a fake check for $2,449.04
  • May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,641.00
  • May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,341.82

Police say additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information on Conner’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

