Hub City man wanted on felonies for cashing fake checks at city banks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are asking for help locating a Hattiesburg man wanted on multiple felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in the city.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Joseph Conner, 42, has active warrants for forgery-uttering.

HPD has listed three of the most recent incidents and their amounts:

May 2022, cashed a fake check for $2,449.04

May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,641.00

May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,341.82

Police say additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information on Conner’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

