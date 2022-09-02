Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening.

Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was recently promoted to division manager for construction.

Below is a statement from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker:

“Skip was our go-to guy for creative problem-solving and building out innovative ways to enhance the City’s quality of life, especially through lighting. He enjoyed the creative challenges our office often threw his way - from making Christmas time in Downtown Hattiesburg magical and ensuring that the Hub Sign lights up at Midnight on Front Street for New Year’s Eve to making sure that every vendor, booth or stage was supplied with the right amount of power for an event like HubFest. He joyfully served the residents of Hattiesburg - and beyond.

This is a devastating loss for our city family and for our community. We ask that all keep his wife Crystal, their three daughters - Madison, Sidney and Marley, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts as we navigate this time.”

