Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49

Vernon “Skip” Matthew, 49.
Vernon “Skip” Matthew, 49.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening.

Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was recently promoted to division manager for construction.

Below is a statement from Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker:

“Skip was our go-to guy for creative problem-solving and building out innovative ways to enhance the City’s quality of life, especially through lighting. He enjoyed the creative challenges our office often threw his way - from making Christmas time in Downtown Hattiesburg magical and ensuring that the Hub Sign lights up at Midnight on Front Street for New Year’s Eve to making sure that every vendor, booth or stage was supplied with the right amount of power for an event like HubFest. He joyfully served the residents of Hattiesburg - and beyond.

This is a devastating loss for our city family and for our community. We ask that all keep his wife Crystal, their three daughters - Madison, Sidney and Marley, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts as we navigate this time.”

Caption

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This case is currently under investigation.
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Earnest Dwayne Hudson, III, Corry Wayne Cornett and Byron Anthony Edwards, Jr. were arrested in...
Lamar Co. deputies find $100,000 worth of narcotics after traffic stop
Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest

Latest News

HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to Vickers Circle.
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
JC pairs the event with the football season opener.
Jones College opens football season with ‘Meet the Bobcats’ event
Nearly 90 pairs of salt and pepper shakers on currently on display at Hattiesburg's Pocket...
New exhibit ‘spices’ up Pocket Museum
Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County
Pine Belt Fair returns to Forrest County