HPD looking for man in video allegedly breaking into unlocked vehicle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.

According to HPD, a man in a silver Mercedes Benz, with no tag, allegedly broke into an unlocked vehicle on Cahal Street on Monday, Aug. 29.

In a video released by HPD, the suspect is also seen attempting to get into another vehicle.

If you have any information pertaining to the suspect or can identify him, you can contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

