HPD, HFD Battle of the Badges softball game scheduled for Sept. 10

There will be a $5 entry fee into the game. Kids ages 5 and under will have free entry.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Battle of the Badges softball game between Hattiesburg’s police and fire departments has officially been rescheduled for next weekend.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, along with TEAAM Autism announced that the game will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 on William Carey University’s Hattiesburg campus.

TEAAM Autism is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of Mississippians with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Intellectual Disabilities, Developmental Disabilities or Specific Learning Disabilities by educating and enhancing family and community support.

All proceeds from the game will go towards the organization.

Volunteers are still needed for the game. TEAAM has set up a sign-up page for any local college or high school softball and baseball players, other students or organizations who would like to help.

The gates will open at 4 p.m., and the game is set to start at 5 p.m.

