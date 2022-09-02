Win Stuff
Petal gardening center shares tips to make fall gardens thrive

Mums
Mums(Adams' Nursery)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Planting and gardening are two hobbies enjoyed by many people across the south.

Gardeners must take extra precautions in the Pine Belt as they move into new seasons.

Michael Garner, an employee at Adams’ Nursery & Garden Center in Petal, had plenty of advice to share on how to keep the garden thriving as summer turns to fall.

“We are transitioning from summer into fall very shortly, and people may not know it, but fall is the best time to plant your trees and shrubs,” said Garner. “The reason being, you plant this time of year, the root system will continue to grow, and you’ll have the plants ready to go in the spring, and they’ll start growing.”

Garner said now is the perfect time to start gardening, and indoor plants are always in season.

Whether you prefer planting succulents, trees, mums or pears, Garner said to be sure to take suitable precautions to keep your plants healthy.

