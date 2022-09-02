Game of the Week: West Jones vs. Northeast Jones

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nothing brings out the competitiveness in football like the players knowing the guys they’re lined up across. That’s the case in this cross-county rivalry as West Jones travels to Northeast Jones.

“It meant something 20 or 30 years ago and it means something tomorrow night,” Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock said. ‘It’ll be intense. There will be some licks thrown.”

“They’re best friends off the field but on the field, it’s like playing against your brother,” West Jones head coach Scott Pierson said.

These two teams don’t just know each other, they know each other well.

“There are about four games every year you look forward to and this is one of those four. Simply because like Marlon [Lindsey] said, everybody that you go to school with, that you’ve been around your whole life, they all know each other,” Pierson said.

“They played little league baseball together. Some of them [were] on the same team in peewee football. Now they’re obviously on different teams and for a couple of hours tomorrow night, I can assure you we won’t be friends,” Braddock said.

“Yeah, it’s fun to play against guys you played with in little leagues,” West Jones quarterback Marlon Lindsey said. “You can talk crap to them. It’s fun.”

The Mustangs came out victorious in the last five meetings.

“We haven’t been too successful against this group in the past couple of years but we had a good week of practice,” Northeast Jones running back Zac Dyess said. “I think everybody in our locker room has faith in us and we got a lot of people behind us.”

Coach Scott Pierson not letting his guard down against a veteran Tiger bunch headlined by a rowdy defense.

“I think this is probably the best team he’s fielded in a long time over there,” Pierson said. “He’s senior-led. Those kids know where to be. They trust each other. They start to play as a unit and that’s what I see with them. I see a lot of guys running to the football and when they get there, they have a bad attitude.”

Friday will be a test for the Tigers with quarterback Marlon Lindsey on the other side of the ball.

“They can stretch you vertically with the passing game and of course, he can complete the short intermediate ball too,” Braddock said. “When they need a first down or a touchdown if it’s close, he’ll run it. They don’t want to run him a lot. He’s a dynamic thrower but he’s a really good runner too. He gives a dual threat type thing.”

Kickoff is for 7:30 at Northeast Jones.

