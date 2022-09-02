Win Stuff
‘Deplorable conditions:’ JCSD rescues 2 horses from Moselle

The two horses are at least 10 years old and likely in their mid-teens.
The two horses are at least 10 years old and likely in their mid-teens.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a seizure warrant for two malnourished and neglected horses on Thursday afternoon on Ben Thompson Road in Moselle.

Deputies reported they found the horses living in deplorable conditions with very little to no grass to eat, no feed and a small water source that contained black water.

JCSD received numerous complaints from area residents regarding the welfare and conditions of the horses leading up to the seizure.

“These poor horses did not deserve the lack of care that they were subjected to,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “Both are being evaluated for potential diseases and face a lengthy and costly rehabilitation.”

Caption

The two horses are at least 10 years old and likely in their mid-teens.

Miranda Swilley, who is known as “The Horse Lady” and operates Homeward Horse & Hound, took possession of both horses. They are currently being cared for by her rescue organization.

“We greatly appreciate Miranda Swilley and her rescue volunteers as they now are caring for these two horses,” said Sumrall. “As bad as the photos and video are of these neglected horses, to be there and see them in person was heartbreaking.”

