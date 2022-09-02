Closed Covington landmark reopens as ‘Hot Coffee Junction’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A longtime general store in Hot Coffee recently closed, but it has reopened under new ownership.

The historic McDonald’s Store is now known as “Hot Coffee Junction.”

Owners Sherry and Craig Lee bought the business because they said they always wanted to own a general store.

“We decided to have the conversation about looking into purchasing it and keeping it going because it’s very much a staple of this community,” Sherry said.

Craig said he had fond memories of going to the store growing up.

“I came through here as a kid; I stopped with my dad,” he said. “I just think the store needed to stay open. You don’t get (what you get in this store) anymore.”

The Lees said they plan on selling just about everything the old store sold. They’ll also sell prepared foods once the store’s kitchen is remodeled, and they hope to sell gas and diesel fuel sometime soon.

For now, the Lees are getting to know their customers, who said they are glad to see the store reopened.

“I feel good about it because we need a store in this little country area, you know,” said Ally Crosby, a resident of Hot Coffee. “We don’t have to go to Collins or Taylorsville; we can go right here to Hot Coffee.”

The Lees said customers in their store will always be welcome to get a free cup of hot coffee when they visit.

Former store owner Lynda Sanford retired last month after running McDonald’s Store for more than 40 years.

