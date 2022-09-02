09/02 Ryan’s “Back to Normal” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still looking at a nice day across the Pine Belt today, but we’re starting to get back to “normal” in regards to the return of summertime showers. I’m not expecting many, thanks to lingering dry air, but a few will pop up to the east in the heat of the afternoon and likely drift in our direction. They’ll struggle to hold together, so long term or significant rain won’t be likely, but it will start the trend that’ll bring about a fairly rainy weekend. Saturday isn’t looking as wet as it did at the beginning of this week, but still wetter than average with a rain chance of 40%. Chances rise further into Sunday, which I’m expecting to be the rainiest of the week at 70%. I expect it’ll rain most of the day, but doesn’t seem as if it’ll be as heavy as we saw a few times last week. Accumulations are averaging around 2-3″, which aren’t particularly concerning, but could re-aggravate some of our lingering flooding issues left over from last week. I wish I had a more positive forecast for everyone’s Labor Day weekend, but it is looking like it would be prudent to have an indoor back up plan for any afternoon activities on Monday. Throughout this entire period, thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather isn’t expected.

As we head into next week expect rain chances to fall, but will linger in the 40% or more range thanks to a stalled stationary boundary.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.