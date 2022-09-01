Win Stuff
USM & The Blood Center partner to combat critical blood shortage

According to the 2018 U.S. Census Bureau, there were roughly 18 million American U.S. Armed Forces Veterans.
Blood donor buses stationed themselves outside the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on Thursday, Sep. 1, to combat the national blood shortage.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood donor buses stationed themselves outside the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on Thursday, Sep. 1, to combat the national blood shortage.

The blood drive was a partnership between The Blood Center and the University of Southern Mississippi Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

“It’s a welcome back for the student veterans and for the students of USM,” said John Pace, regional coordinator of The Blood Drive. “It’s just a beautiful day on the campus.”

Pace said the need for blood has been in high demand since 2005.

“Following (Hurricane) Katrina, the activities ramped back up, but the donors did not,” he said. “There’s nothing like these student veterans coming out.”

Sheena Pulealii, commander of the Air Force ROTC, said the pandemic also impacted health and medical providers.

“I know since COVID hit, a lot of donations have decreased drastically, and there are so many people that need help,” she said.

Today, a total of 20 people donated blood.

Both organizations plan to partner for another drive in the spring.

