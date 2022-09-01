Truck overturned on U.S. Hwy 84 Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck reportedly hauling asphalt coating overturned on U.S. Highway 84 on Wednesday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver, a resend of Andalusia, Ala., was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 84 when his 2019 Volvo trailer left the roadway and overturned.

MHP said no injuries were reported on the scene.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation by MHP.

