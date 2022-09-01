Sunny and dry tomorrow, but more rain moves in for your Labor Day Weekend.

Tomorrow will be dry, sunny and hot. Highs will be in the low 90s. Enjoy the dry weather, because more rain is moving in this weekend.

Friday will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

This weekend could be pretty rainy as a front stalls out across Mississippi. Thunderstorms will be likely on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely for your Labor Day as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to 3 inches in total.

