September marks National Food Safety Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food and water are essential to keeping the body healthy and functioning properly.

The Boujee Boss Pop-Up Market hosted a food protection management course to help those who are interested in starting their own business within the food industry.

Kristopher Jasper is the owner of J Factor Food Safety Training based in Flowood. He said the current water crisis in Jackson is truly unfortunate.

“One of the main things that you need in your restaurant is clean water because you have to prepare the food, you have to clean, you have to do everything,” said Jasper. “If you don’t have clean water, your operation is pretty much shut down. You have restaurants fighting for water, you have residents fighting for water. Hospitals are high priority, and you have them fighting for water.”

According to the World Health Organization, $110 billion is lost each year in productivity and medical expenses resulting from unsafe food in low and middle-income countries.

