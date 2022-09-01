Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon.

According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m.

Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose. The woman’s name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The official cause of death is still pending a toxicology report, and the case is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

