Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery

Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the area to look like a grassy field.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal families said they want answers to questions concerning a neglected cemetery in the city.

Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the area to look like a grassy field.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he decided to reach out to the community after finding out about the cemetery’s condition.

“When we put out the message via Facebook, folks get nervous because they think, ‘Is it going get shut down? Are things going to get relocated, moved around?’” said Ducker. “None of that is going to happen. We are just trying to plot a path forward, so we can take care of it and give it the dignity and respect a cemetery should have.”

Several community members are already taking matters into their own hands by cutting the grass around the headstones.

“So, we are limited on our side of the things we can do, but it’s been encouraging,” said Ducker. “There’s been a lot of folks who have called us so far, sending emails and who are wanting to help. And so, really, in the short run, we are probably going to have to do it. Get some folks in here who are volunteering and keep this up right now.”

According to Ducker, the city plans to meet with the secretary of state to discuss options for the cemetery.

“Best case scenario is if a private entity wanted to come in and purchase or get it in some manner and start running it as a cemetery,” said Ducker. “The city or the state necessarily isn’t in the cemetery business. It’s not something we specialize in. But the big takeaway, for me, is that we want to make it better. The grass needs to be cut. We need to have a respectable area for our loved ones in a situation like this.”

Once the city finalizes a meeting date, Ducker said he would let the community know.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
Tougaloo College grad killed during ‘belt loader entanglement’ at New Orleans airport
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say

Latest News

Childcare is critical to support working parents and it can be a hassle finding one close to...
‘It makes me feel like they care:’ South Central offers employee childcare
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/1
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/1
USM children's center SAE fraternity painting day
Southern Miss Children’s Center paints the lions with Sigma Alpha Epsilon
This case is currently under investigation.
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel