Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal families said they want answers to questions concerning a neglected cemetery in the city.

Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the area to look like a grassy field.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he decided to reach out to the community after finding out about the cemetery’s condition.

“When we put out the message via Facebook, folks get nervous because they think, ‘Is it going get shut down? Are things going to get relocated, moved around?’” said Ducker. “None of that is going to happen. We are just trying to plot a path forward, so we can take care of it and give it the dignity and respect a cemetery should have.”

Several community members are already taking matters into their own hands by cutting the grass around the headstones.

“So, we are limited on our side of the things we can do, but it’s been encouraging,” said Ducker. “There’s been a lot of folks who have called us so far, sending emails and who are wanting to help. And so, really, in the short run, we are probably going to have to do it. Get some folks in here who are volunteering and keep this up right now.”

According to Ducker, the city plans to meet with the secretary of state to discuss options for the cemetery.

“Best case scenario is if a private entity wanted to come in and purchase or get it in some manner and start running it as a cemetery,” said Ducker. “The city or the state necessarily isn’t in the cemetery business. It’s not something we specialize in. But the big takeaway, for me, is that we want to make it better. The grass needs to be cut. We need to have a respectable area for our loved ones in a situation like this.”

Once the city finalizes a meeting date, Ducker said he would let the community know.

