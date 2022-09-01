Mayor Barker appoints Wiley Quinn director for urban development

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker has announced Wiley Quinn as his director appointment for the Department of Urban Development.

“There are quite a few things before us right now, but I believe we’re more than capable of handling any challenge that comes our way,” said Quinn. “Anything that’s before us that needs to be improved or built upon, that’s our goal and ultimately to serve the community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”

As the director, Quinn will lead the following five divisions that fall under urban development:

permitting,

building inspections,

code enforcement,

community development and

planning.

Quinn has been acting as the department’s interim director since January 2022.

“Wiley Quinn has vast public and private sector experience, and he is uniquely suited to lead the Urban Development department during this period of growth and development,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Hattiesburg carries so much momentum, and Wiley will continue evolving our processes to be more customer-friendly while safeguarding the quality of life of our neighborhoods.”

During Barker’s first term, Quinn was hired as the division manager of code enforcement in 2019.

He previously worked for the City of Hattiesburg as the division manager from 2009 until 2015. He also served in the same capacity for the City of Meridian from 2015 until 2018.

In addition to Quinn’s career history with the City of Hattiesburg, he also spent five years with the United States Marine Corps, 20 years at Georgia Pacific and seven years as a Walthall County Supervisor.

Quinn’s appointment will be on the Hattiesburg City Council agenda for review and approval on Tuesday, September 6.

