LPD collecting water for Jackson residents

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is collecting water for Jackson residents to help them during that city’s water crisis.

You can drop off water donations in the lobby of the police headquarters anytime.

Chief Tommy Cox hopes to get enough donations to make several trips to the Capital City.

“Bring (donations) in the front lobby, they’ll take it from you,” Cox said. “And we’re going to wait until we get an appropriate amount, we really don’t have a time set on it right now. Wouldn’t it be great if, by the middle of next week, we had one hundred cases, time to go to Jackson, and if we’re having that kind of response, we’ll continue to do it.”

The Laurel Police Department is located at 317 S. Magnolia Street.

