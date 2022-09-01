Greenwood Plaza to offer space for new businesses

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners needing space to grow may find what they are looking for at the Greenwood Plaza.

The plaza is a commercial space that is in the process of being renovated. It will be located on Old Highway 11 in the Oak Grove area.

Tony A. Reimonenq Jr., CEO of the plaza, says this center is for owners who are ready to take the next step in their business.

“We wanted to provide a place for business owners who have maybe started in the pandemic and now they have grown to a point where they are trying to move out of their homes into professional retail and office space and so we have this space available for those entrepreneurs,” said Reimonenq.

He says businesses like an upscale men’s boutique, a gym and an urgent care are set to be at the Greenwood Plaza.

“A part of that process is not only will everything get a new facelift but the county is widening the highway, three-way line highway, multi-use (cycling) and walking traffic is going through right through this facility, so we are excited about the economic opportunity here in Hattiesburg,” said Reimonenq.

The plaza will also be offering free monthly money management workshops, business growth programs and lease payment vouchers for renting.

“CEO’s from around the country that have done millions and billion-dollar business deals,” said Reimonenq. So, (we) will skype those kinds of people in to tell us how we can do the same thing that they have done. There are also local bankers here that we will invite and will come in and share what the banking institution is looking for to expand the business or start a business. So, the whole idea is if the business owner is successful then the plaza is successful,”

According to Reimonenq, the goal is to have a quality space with affordable pricing.

“I was a business owner for a long time that rented, and the rent would eat into my pockets, so if we had an opportunity to extend savings to people, we wanted to do that so we have a quality space at affordable prices,” said Reimonenq.

Renovations for Greenwood Plaza are set to be finished by the end of this year.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.