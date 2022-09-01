Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moselle woman accidentally overdosed Tuesday on what Jones County investigators believe was...
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose
Christopher Gipson, 41, of Laurel.
JCSD “Most Wanted” list makes 300th arrest
Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says Anderson, 28, of Ovett, is in custody at the Jones...
Ovett man facing multiple charges following Tuesday chase in Jones Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden is giving a prime-time address calling...
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists
President Joe Biden addresses those who support the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden: Can't say you support police if you support 1/6
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting