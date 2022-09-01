A few showers for your Friday. Labor Day weekend is looking wet as rain chances go up.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers should come to an end by 7-8 pm, which is good news for those Friday Night Football games!

This weekend could be pretty wet as a front stalls out across Mississippi. Thunderstorms will be likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely for your Labor Day as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to 2 inches in total.

Rain chances will go down some for your Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.