A few showers for your Friday. Labor Day weekend is looking wet as rain chances go up.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/1
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the morning with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. Showers should come to an end by 7-8 pm, which is good news for those Friday Night Football games!

This weekend could be pretty wet as a front stalls out across Mississippi. Thunderstorms will be likely for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely for your Labor Day as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rainfall amounts could be between 1 to 2 inches in total.

Rain chances will go down some for your Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

