Candlelight vigil held to remember those lost to overdose

Many people who have lost loved ones came out to light a candle in the memory of those that have passed.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed.

“I hereby recognize the 31 day of August as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker as he read off the ending of his proclamation.

Many people who have lost loved ones came out to light a candle in the memory of those that have passed.

For people such as Sharon Miller, who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose, this provided a great opportunity to remember her son Mackenzie and to be around other people who are going through similar battles.

“It feels good to talk to somebody that really understands you because not everybody has lost a child, so they don’t understand you,” said Miller. “They say they do, or ‘I’m so sorry. It’ll go away.’ All those typical things, but it doesn’t go away. It never goes away.”

While the vigil did not fill the void those lost have left in their loved one’s hearts, it gave those people joy to be able to talk about their loved ones again.

“It is so important to remember that just because we lost somebody, doesn’t mean we don’t want to talk about them,” said Miller. “We want to talk about them. We want to hear other people talk about them. We want to hear their names said all the time as much as we can.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 92,000 people lost their lives in 2020 to overdose.

