‘Brews and Bites’ tickets are officially on sale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual “Brews and Bites” festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale.

Walthall Park will be hosting local food trucks and different breweries on Sept. 10, so participants have the chance to mix and match their favorite flavors and find their ideal pairing.

Grits and Greens will be performing live at the festival, thanks to FestivalSouth.

“It is a smaller event and it is pairing really good local food from some of our local food vendors with the craft beer,” said Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director, Andrea Saffle. “It’s a learning experience like the craft beer festival is, but it’s also just a fun food and beer festival.”

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association Facebook page or at hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.

