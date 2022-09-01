4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat.

Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at the Hancock County Republican Women’s meeting.

“I’m a conservative,” Ezell said. “I’m a law and order guy. I’ve been in law enforcement for 42 years. I’m the sheriff of Jackson County. I stand for law and order.”

Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree was also campaigning on the coast this week. The veteran politician making his case at the Sierra Club meeting in Gulfport.

‘Finding a way to find clean energy, and recognizing we do have a problem,” DuPree said. “Making sure we have an earth that’s here that’s worth living on.”

Some hot button issues included America’s economy and student loan forgiveness. For that, DuPree praised the Biden administration.

“I support student loan forgiveness,” DuPree said. “We put a premium on making sure young people have an opportunity to advanced education. Then we talking about how we’re lagging behind other countries. We have 30 years to pay back a debt that we told them that we needed to get.”

But Sheriff Ezell said the president’s actions will be costly for the country.

“I just don’t think that’s right,” Ezell said. “All it’s going to do is create more debt for the country, it’ll run inflation up again. So many people who have gone to school and paid their own way. Now, they’re being asked to pay for someone else’s college bill.”

The two nominees with vastly different views, and with November’s general election drawing closer, both are touting why they should represent the district.

“We need to be able to secure our borders, protect the men and women in law enforcement, fight for the unborn, and stand up against this reckless spending,” Ezell said.

“I’m not only here to talk, but I’m here to listen too,” DuPree said. “I want to know what citizens’ concerns are because this is the area in which they live in. I want to make sure whatever I support is what’s best for the community.”

Ezell will face DuPree and libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the general election on Nov. 8.

