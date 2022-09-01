Win Stuff
09/01 Ryan’s “Fake Fall” Thursday Morning Forecast

Today is the start of “Meteorological Fall,” but don’t expect it to be any cooler or drier.
09/01 Ryan's "Fake Fall" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Welcome to the first day of September! We’re in for another day of gorgeous weather today, so there really isn’t much to say about it. Expect more sunshine and blue sky, even more so than yesterday actually thanks to even drier air in place. That means we’ll struggle just to produce a few clouds, so showers are absolutely out of the question. The temperature will max out around 93, just a degree above average. The humidity is a little lower right now thanks to yesterday/last night’s front, but it’s barely noticeable. Basically, it’ll just keep our heat index in the mid 90s and out of the low 100s. Not sweltering, but still pretty hot since we officially begin fall later this month. Unofficially we being fall today and you may see it called the start of “meteorological fall,” but that means very little in any realistic sense and is just a records keeping trick. It’s much easier to keep the seasons in nice 3 month blocks than to wait for the astronomical periods.

While tomorrow doesn’t look too bad, the weekend appears fairly wet as lingering boundaries and low pressure lingers in the Northern Gulf. It depends on how far south this front slides, and right now Saturday seems to be trending in a drier direction, but so far it looks fairly rainy for this Labor Day weekend. Doesn’t look like it’ll be anything significant severe weather wise, but a few inches of rain in the wrong places could re-ignite some of the flooding issues we just put to rest.

