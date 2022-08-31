Will Hall born to be a football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Everybody’s seen the enthusiasm coach Will Hall displays on a daily basis at Southern Miss.

His dad Bobby said there’s three things to Will Hall – faith, family and football.

“If I wasn’t a coach, I’d be helping people in some way,” Will said. “Whether that’s – Lord knows I sin too much probably to be a preacher – I need forgiveness every day but something to help people. But man, that’s a tough question only because I’ve never really thought about it. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Since the age of five – and every year after – Will Hall’s wanted to be a football coach.

I guess Bobby Hall is partly to blame. Will was attached to his dad’s hip for at least 18 of Bobby’s 40 years in coaching.

“I still today can see that bus stop in Amory, Mississippi the first day of Kindergarten and a little boy getting off of it with a backpack on running across the field coming to our practice field,” Bobby said. “He hung out with me everyday.”

It was more than just hanging out – it was an internship.

“Will would sit it on coaches meetings and watch film with us,” Bobby said.

“He was seeing things when he was ten, 11, 12 years old that some of the grown men in the room were astonished at his knowledge,” said Buddy Duke, a former Amory assistant coach.

Of course, Will took a lot more from his dad than X’s and O’s – a sort of Mississippi moxie, the idea that attitude is everything.

He played with it as a 5-foot-9 quarterback, leading Amory to the 1998 state title and North Alabama to its first undefeated regular season, winning the Harlon Hill Trophy for the most valuable player in Division II.

He coaches with it – winning over Southern Miss fans and players immediately just by being himself.

“He definitely takes after his dad,” Duke said. “His dad had the ability to make kids run through a brick wall. They realize it’s not a Rah-Rah thing. It’s sincere.”

“The thing about my dad that impacted me the most – when you’re winning in football it injects a sense of pride and hope in the communities,” Will said. “And that’s the thing I always took with me, what a great responsibility it is to be the football coach.”

It’s what made his inaugural season at USM so tough.

Maligned by injuries, the Golden Eagles limped to a 1-9 start. Will rallied the troops to win the final two games.

“Everybody that didn’t really know me, I think it solidified me as a leader to ‘em from the standpoint of we never wavered,” Will said.

Folks from Mississippi rarely do.

It’s one more reason Will Hall feels perfect for Southern Miss – a place that’s always embraced its underdog status, a place that loves football.

“He has no hobbies,” Bobby said. “He doesn’t hunt. He doesn’t fish. He wouldn’t know which end of a golf club to grab a hold of to hit a golf ball. He is just faith family and football and it is for real”

“You know during the baseball run right there, I was in the Right Field Roost and someone said, ‘Boy coach isn’t this crowd great?’” Will said. “‘What’s it going to take for us to do this in football?’ I said well it’s easy, we just got to win. We will get that back in football, we have an unbelievable fanbase. We just gotta do our part, and we’re doing it every day.”

