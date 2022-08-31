Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM cross country picked 3rd in Sun Belt poll

University of Southern Mississippi woman's cross country team picked third in Sun Belt...
University of Southern Mississippi woman's cross country team picked third in Sun Belt Preseason Coaches' Poll.(WMBF)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s women’s cross country team was picked to finish third in its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference.

“It’s an honor to be voted as the highest new member ahead of this season,” USM head coach Nick Gibson. “We bring back some talented runners to our 2022 squad, while adding some new faces that we’re really excited about their potential. We can’t wait for our first race and the opportunity to compete as members of the Sun Belt.”

USM opens the season on Sept. 16 at the North Alabama Showcase, which will also be the host site for the NCAA South Regional later in the season,

The Lady Eagles finished seventh among 21 teams at the meet a season ago.

Carlin Beal, Katelyn Cartwright and Sarah Parnell all return for the Lady Eagles,.

Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Conference USA “Freshman of the Meet” at the 2021-22 indoor track and field championships, and Smilla Kolbe, two-time C-USA indoor medalist, both will compete in cross country for the first time.

The Lady Eagles also add a trio of newcomers to the mix with transfer Erin Phelps and freshmen Isabela Ross and Rees Van Voorhis joining the team.

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championships are set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley, Ala.

Sun Belt Conference

Women’s Cross Country

Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Arkansas State University - 167 (11)
  2. Appalachian State University - 152 (2)
  3. University of Southern Miss - 115
  4. James Madison University - 110
  5. University of South Alabama - 108
  6. Coastal Carolina University - 102
  7. University of Louisiana-Monroe - 86
  8. Marshall University - 79
  9. Troy University - 60
  10. Texas State University - 58
  11. University of Louisiana-Lafayette - 56
  12. Georgia State University - 50
  13. Georgia Southern University - 40

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and the Twin Forks Rising Community Development...
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
Education and beautification being addressed in Sumrall.
Sumrall residents seek change
Innova Prep's Carly Tubbs is TEC's and WDAM 7's first Golden Apple Award Winner for this new...
Innova Prep teacher wins Golden Apple Award
Grieving families working to help others on International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day