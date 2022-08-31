USM cross country picked 3rd in Sun Belt poll

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s women’s cross country team was picked to finish third in its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference.

“It’s an honor to be voted as the highest new member ahead of this season,” USM head coach Nick Gibson. “We bring back some talented runners to our 2022 squad, while adding some new faces that we’re really excited about their potential. We can’t wait for our first race and the opportunity to compete as members of the Sun Belt.”

USM opens the season on Sept. 16 at the North Alabama Showcase, which will also be the host site for the NCAA South Regional later in the season,

The Lady Eagles finished seventh among 21 teams at the meet a season ago.

Carlin Beal, Katelyn Cartwright and Sarah Parnell all return for the Lady Eagles,.

Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Conference USA “Freshman of the Meet” at the 2021-22 indoor track and field championships, and Smilla Kolbe, two-time C-USA indoor medalist, both will compete in cross country for the first time.

The Lady Eagles also add a trio of newcomers to the mix with transfer Erin Phelps and freshmen Isabela Ross and Rees Van Voorhis joining the team.

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championships are set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley, Ala.

Sun Belt Conference

Women’s Cross Country

Preseason Coaches Poll

Arkansas State University - 167 (11) Appalachian State University - 152 (2) University of Southern Miss - 115 James Madison University - 110 University of South Alabama - 108 Coastal Carolina University - 102 University of Louisiana-Monroe - 86 Marshall University - 79 Troy University - 60 Texas State University - 58 University of Louisiana-Lafayette - 56 Georgia State University - 50 Georgia Southern University - 40

