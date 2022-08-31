Win Stuff
Sumrall residents seek change

Many people living in Sumrall are looking for answers after seeing an alderman’s controversial social media post.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people living in Sumrall are looking for answers after seeing an alderman’s controversial social media post.

This is the second social media issue to come to light this month. The first involved the suspension of Sumrall police officer, Josh Gandy, for a social media post many labeled as racist.

The second situation came to light in the meeting suspending the police officer. Resident Arthrine Collins asked Ward 1 Alderman Lamar Reed why he shared a meme that read, “Government Repair Kit” and showed an image of three nooses hanging from gallows.

“Until this little town or until people start standing up for what is right, we are in a bad situation,” said Collins.

She told Reed his Facebook post was offensive and racist.

He reportedly responded by saying he found the post to be humorous and that throughout history, people of all races were hanged.

Collins has lived in Sumrall her entire life and said she doesn’t want to return to the ideas of a hurtful past.

“We’d be walking down the sidewalk, and if white people were walking up the sidewalk, they would brush or push us off the sidewalk,” said Collins. “We would get slapped or pushed off if we didn’t get over. This is what Arthrine has went through in the town of Sumrall.”

Larene “Rrina” McLendon is a former board member and she is concerned.

“Don’t you want the whole town to be beautiful?” asked McLendon. “Don’t you want everybody to be treated fair?”

“I had a fight on my hands. We deserve better just like everyone else. How do we know that he is going to do the right thing?”

In a statement, Mayor Joel Lofton said: “Quite clearly, there’s some concerns, and I think it’s very unfortunate that any of our citizens have to feel that way. But, I’m quite certain that all of us would have to admit, that at some point in our life, we’ve done or said something that unintentionally caused offense to others. At some point, you can (find) where something came across to me that offended them. It happens; it is unfortunate when it does, but I’m, hopeful we live in a place where we can be known by how we have lived, and do live, rather than just a single snapshot in time.”

The board is expected to meet next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

We did reach out to Alderman Lamar Reed; However, he did not want to make a comment at this time.

