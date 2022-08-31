Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi.

On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg.

“There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker.

Flooding in and around the capital city has caused major issues when it comes to infrastructure. The health and humanitarian crisis impact not only those in the Jackson area, but it affects taxpayers throughout the state.

Wicker said a flood control project has been proposed to combat these issues.

“We had the head of the Corp. of Engineers in Jackson just last week. As a coincidence, he saw some of the flooding and where it was headed,” Wicker said. “He knows the need now and knows that local and state leaders are together, and we have a solution that should be approved because we know that it will work.”

Many Pine Belt residents feel the impact of inflation every month, especially at the gas pumps. According to the American Automobile Association, the current average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.36 compared to $2.78 around this time a year ago.

Wicker believes it was a mistake to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

“It’s really more federal taxes and higher spending. That’s not the solution. The war that’s been declared on oil and gas hurt also because it made oil and gas scarcer,” Wicker said.

Wicker hopes the GOP will see success in the upcoming elections and believes people want to see change and divided power when it comes to leadership.

“I think the voters nationwide are going to start paying attention, and I think they’re going to see a White House that’s totally controlled by Democrats, a House and Senate totally controlled by one party, and I think they’re going to decide it’s time for a little balance,” said Wicker.

Wicker also commented on the recent raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate and said he does not feel the country would be well served by the prosecution of the former president.

