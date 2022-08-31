Win Stuff
The Salvation Army and Walmart partner to distribute water in Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Walmart and The Salvation Army of Jackson are distributing water to people in Jackson in need on Wednesday.

Last week’s Pearl River flooding damaged the city’s largest water treatment facility leaving many families with little to no drinking water.

Salvation Army officers and volunteers will be on-site to aid in water distribution.

”The Salvation Army is always ready and willing to help those at their greatest point of need,” said Major Bill Shafer, Salvation Army Officer.

Water distribution will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31.

The distribution will be in the parking lot of the Walmart location at 2711 Greenway Drive in Jackson.

