Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is reportedly raising its membership fees.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain informed members Wednesday that it was raising both its annual basic Club fee from $45 to $50 and its Plus membership fee from $100 to $110, with the changes taking effect Oct. 17, according to multiple media reports.

It’s the first time in nine years that Sam’s Club has increased the Club fee, and the first time the chain has increased the Plus fee since introducing it in 1999.

CNBC reports Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in the message to members Wednesday that the company is “mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now,” and that Sam’s Club will reimburse the fee increase this year in the form of Sam’s Cash, which can be used in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Jones College goalie Danae Fowler was named named NJCAA Division II "Goalie of the Week."
JC’s Fowler named national ‘Goalie of the Week’
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop