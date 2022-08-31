Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Player of the Week: Laurel senior RB Caden Arrington

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a long list of Laurel running backs who were bruisers.

Caden Arrington is shaking it up a bit in the Golden Tornadoes’ backfield, but just as effective.

The senior rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead Laurel to a season-opening win over Meridian on Saturday.

Unlike his power-running predecessors, Arrington relies more on his shiftiness.

“He always had a really great burst but this year he’s got an extra gear that he didn’t have last year,” said Laurel head coach Ryan Earnest. “And it’s been impressive to see. Sticking his foot in the ground and making one cut and getting downhill.”

“I just try to use my speed,” said Arrington, who also runs track for the Tornadoes. “Once I find an open hole I just try to get there. I power back a couple tackles but I’m not the type to just keep on breaking tackles. Once I see a hole, I’m gonna go to it, make one guy miss and just turn the jets on.”

Luckily for Arrington, he’s probably going to see several big holes behind Laurel’s bullish offensive line.

“Every time I do something good I go talk to ‘em, say thank you,” Arrington said. “I tell them they make me look good. I don’t ever get too ahead of myself because I know I wouldn’t be nothing without them.”

“Caden’s great with the football in his hands but those guys do a great job of complementing his skillset and allowing him to get the football to the second level and use that great acceleration that he has,” Earnest said.

It’s a pretty good combo which has led to one win so far.

But Arrington has greater goals for the team and himself.

“Make sure I do all my school work first, try to finish top ten in my class, get my first ring,” Arrington said. “With the teammates that we got and the great coaching, I think we can do it. We just got to stay together and focus.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at...
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

Latest News

Caden Arrington, Laurel
Player of the Week: Laurel senior RB Caden Arrington
Bobby Hall and his son, Will.
Will Hall born to be a football coach
Brandon Hayes, Southern Miss
Made in Mississippi: Local players feel at home at Southern Miss
For more information on tailgating and parking guidelines, you can visit southernmiss.com.
Tips for tailgating ahead of USM’s season opener Saturday