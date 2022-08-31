‘Pay Up For Pets’ animal shelter donation campaign

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -One local animal shelter will be receiving extra help with its donations during the month of September.

Garner Dental Group is partnering with the New Hope Animal Rescue Center for the Pay Up for Pets campaign by matching the animal center’s donations for up to $5,000.

Jessie Cardona, executive director of New Hope says these donations will help the shelter tremendously.

“We’ve saved probably 1,600 animals in the last year, almost two years in November,” said Cardona. “So, it’s been great to have other organizations and other companies come out and say hey we want to do something to help you guys.”

Cardona says the recuse center is hoping to add improvements to the shelter with the help of these donations.

Donations will be accepted through New Hope animal rescue center PayPal: @newhopepetal or by mail to the shelter: 129 Stephens Road Petal, MS 39465.

Garner Dental contacted us and wants to help us out with this amazing opportunity! How awesome is this!?!?? We could... Posted by New Hope Animal Rescue Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022

