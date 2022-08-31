Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Pay Up For Pets’ animal shelter donation campaign

Pay up for Pets animal campaign
Pay up for Pets animal campaign(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -One local animal shelter will be receiving extra help with its donations during the month of September.

Garner Dental Group is partnering with the New Hope Animal Rescue Center for the Pay Up for Pets campaign by matching the animal center’s donations for up to $5,000.

Jessie Cardona, executive director of New Hope says these donations will help the shelter tremendously.

“We’ve saved probably 1,600 animals in the last year, almost two years in November,” said Cardona. “So, it’s been great to have other organizations and other companies come out and say hey we want to do something to help you guys.”

Cardona says the recuse center is hoping to add improvements to the shelter with the help of these donations.

Donations will be accepted through New Hope animal rescue center PayPal: @newhopepetal or by mail to the shelter: 129 Stephens Road Petal, MS 39465.

Garner Dental contacted us and wants to help us out with this amazing opportunity! How awesome is this!?!?? We could...

Posted by New Hope Animal Rescue Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver identified after fatal crash on I-59 in Jones Co.
Photos, L to R: James Breland being placed inside a patrol cruiser by JCSD Deputy Reagan Smith...
2 men arrested following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Injuries received from dog attack in August.
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say

Latest News

The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP and the Twin Forks Rising Community Development...
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
Education and beautification being addressed in Sumrall.
Sumrall residents seek change
Innova Prep's Carly Tubbs is TEC's and WDAM 7's first Golden Apple Award Winner for this new...
Innova Prep teacher wins Golden Apple Award
University of Southern Mississippi woman's cross country team picked third in Sun Belt...
USM cross country picked 3rd in Sun Belt poll
Grieving families working to help others on International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day